Robert W. Baird Boosts Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $75.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Greif alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. Greif has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Greif by 12.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 262,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,012,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.