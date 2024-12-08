Robin George Williams Buys 721 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams acquired 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.86) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,112.59).
Churchill China Stock Performance
CHH stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.88. Churchill China plc has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.05). The stock has a market cap of £85.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,091.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18.
About Churchill China
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill China
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.