Robin George Williams Buys 721 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams acquired 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.86) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,112.59).

Churchill China Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.88. Churchill China plc has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.05). The stock has a market cap of £85.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,091.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Get Churchill China alerts:

About Churchill China

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.