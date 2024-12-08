Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $258.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

