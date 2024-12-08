Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,444 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $473.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.41 and a 200 day moving average of $427.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

