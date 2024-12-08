Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $163.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.