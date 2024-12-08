Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,390 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Veralto by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Veralto by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Veralto by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,055,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

