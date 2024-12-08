Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,084 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

