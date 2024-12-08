RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 359,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session’s volume of 62,991 shares.The stock last traded at $19.89 and had previously closed at $19.93.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $653.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 3.36% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.