SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $299,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,637,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 101.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $858.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -649.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

