SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 88.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $183.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

