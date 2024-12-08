SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 453 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.68.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $280.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.81 and its 200 day moving average is $279.97. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

