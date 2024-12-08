SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 621 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

TIGO stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIGO. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

