SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,799,000 after buying an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,141,000 after acquiring an additional 532,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after buying an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PB opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,093.60. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $604,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

