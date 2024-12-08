Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $3,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Samsara by 102.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 687,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Samsara by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,119.88. This represents a 38.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock worth $91,752,243. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.