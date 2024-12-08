Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Samsara has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,152. This trade represents a 81.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock worth $91,752,243 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $10,868,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Samsara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

