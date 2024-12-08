Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on S. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of S stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock worth $8,532,505. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

