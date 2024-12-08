SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.