Shopify’s (SHOP) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

NYSE SHOP opened at $118.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,251 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,981 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

