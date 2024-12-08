Simon’s Cat Trading Up 25.1% This Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $367.59 million and $75.02 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,917,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,917,916 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,917,916.27823709 with 6,749,954,917,916.27823709 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00005542 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $85,751,414.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

