SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.72. 26,918,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 47,405,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock valued at $415,523,316. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

