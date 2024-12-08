Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,087 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.47% of Solitario Resources worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Solitario Resources by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 370,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.89. Solitario Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Solitario Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

