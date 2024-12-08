SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 40,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

