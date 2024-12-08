SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,041,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,327 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $608.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $476.17 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

