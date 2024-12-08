Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.96 and last traded at C$34.57. 57,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 84,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TOY
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master
In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.