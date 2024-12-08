State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.88% of Jacobs Solutions worth $956,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,168,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,513,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

