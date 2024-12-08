State Street Corp Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $917,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

PTC Stock Up 0.0 %

PTC stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,418 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.