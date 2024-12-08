State Street Corp Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,117,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC
SBA Communications Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average of $219.09. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.83%.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.