State Street Corp Sells 1,289,870 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289,870 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,006,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

