State Street Corp Sells 203,432 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,432 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.25% of International Paper worth $1,061,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,402.96. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $304,004. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.