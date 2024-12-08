State Street Corp Sells 56,009 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $802,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 61,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.14 and a 200-day moving average of $339.06. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,766.10. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,142 shares of company stock worth $47,460,419 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

