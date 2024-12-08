Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

