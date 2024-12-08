Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Also, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. Insiders acquired 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $753,042 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.