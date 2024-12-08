Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,561 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 838,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 94.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,423,181 shares of company stock worth $1,972,588,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.72, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

