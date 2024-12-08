Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.68 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $30,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CGCB opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

