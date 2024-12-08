Stifel Financial Corp Has $33.01 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $33,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,763 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Scotiabank started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $307.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.