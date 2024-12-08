Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 109,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

VSS stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

