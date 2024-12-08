Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,797 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

SFIX opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.48 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

