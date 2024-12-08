StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 156,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 33,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

