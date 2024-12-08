Stride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.50 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Stride token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. Stride has a total market capitalization of $70.50 million and approximately $112,257.78 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.7874509 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $134,911.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

