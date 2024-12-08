Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33.05 ($0.42), with a volume of 93390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).

Strip Tinning Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.66. The company has a market cap of £6.03 million, a PE ratio of -194.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Strip Tinning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.