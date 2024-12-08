T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $243.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

