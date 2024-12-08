Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $895.62 million and approximately $69.87 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000715 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,514,099,048,868 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,986,829,981 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terraclassic.co.uk.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

