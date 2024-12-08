Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $130.63 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $138.02 billion and $130.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99,996.85 or 0.99789460 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,648.98 or 0.99442313 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 141,193,635,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,928,486,647 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
