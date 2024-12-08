The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $431.37 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

