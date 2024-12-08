The Root Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. The Root Network has a market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Root Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99,996.85 or 0.99789460 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99,648.98 or 0.99442313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.04206242 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,678,142.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

