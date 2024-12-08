The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $129.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.89.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of TJX Companies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TJX opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
