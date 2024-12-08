TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting; Shareholder Proposals Approved

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting on December 5, 2024. At the meeting, shareholders voted on various proposals critical to the company’s governance and future direction.

The meeting, relevant to matters disclosed in a recent 8-K filing, saw key proposals successfully approved. One of the proposals included the election of four directors who will serve until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.

The voting results for Proposal 1 to elect directors were as follows:

– Tommy G. Thompson received 4,599,014 votes ‘For,’ with 259,277 ‘Withheld’ and 1,973,908 ‘Broker Non-Votes.’

– Cooper C. Collins received 4,730,129 ‘For,’ 128,162 ‘Withheld,’ and 1,973,908 ‘Broker Non-Votes.’

– Gail K. Naughton, Ph.D., received 4,635,015 ‘For,’ 223,276 ‘Withheld,’ and 1,973,908 ‘Broker Non-Votes.’

– Justin Roberts received 4,625,873 ‘For,’ 232,418 ‘Withheld,’ and 1,973,908 ‘Broker Non-Votes.’

Additionally, Proposal 2, which involved the non-binding advisory approval of the compensation of named executive officers for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, was supported by shareholders. The voting for this proposal resulted in 4,609,794 ‘For,’ 218,147 ‘Against,’ 30,350 ‘Abstain,’ and 1,973,908 ‘Broker Non-Votes.’

Furthermore, Proposal 3 regarding the ratification of Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors + CPAs, LLP as the independent auditor of the company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, also received shareholder approval. The voting outcome was 6,436,990 ‘For,’ 383,240 ‘Against,’ 11,969 ‘Abstain,’ and 0 ‘Broker Non-Votes.’

These approved proposals mark important steps for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. as it progresses with its strategic decisions and governance. For a detailed insight into the pre-approved proposals, interested parties can refer to the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024.

The Company’s leadership expressed gratitude for the shareholders’ participation and support during the Annual Meeting, highlighting the significance of these decisions in shaping the company’s future endeavors.

For additional information, read TherapeuticsMD's 8K filing here.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

