Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0914

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $619.02 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00052215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,770,586,928 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

