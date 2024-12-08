Thomas P. D’agostino Sells 7,681 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

