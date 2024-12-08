Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 87,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 37,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Titan Mining

(Get Free Report)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.